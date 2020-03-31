Mumbai: Doordarshan’s decision to re-run popular shows of the eighties — particularly “Ramayan” — has come as a nostalgic rush for many, but many others are also quite amused. The outcome is a surfeit of memes about the show all over social media, which have been lately.
Since Tuesday morning, the two female antagonists of the epic, Queen Kaikeyi and her maid Manthara, have been trending on Twitter.
#ramayana
*watching love nd respect between ram and laxman*
today's generation siblings be like :- pic.twitter.com/JFZGhr77Mo
— Dark_meme_factory 🖕 (@Hilarious_ladka) March 30, 2020
Some of the funniest memes in circulation today 😀#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/4tAZReGge0
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) March 28, 2020
On user tweeted: “What I learned from today’s Ramayan episode: Manthara jaise kut neeti wale logo se door rahe nahi to Apke Apno ko ap khud banvas doge #RamayanOnDDNational.”
Another user shared: “I have always wanted true friends like Hanuman and Laxman but all I got is Manthara and Vibhishan. #Ramayana”
Me … After making Memes on #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/aaHFWs9YmR
— Vishal Gaurav (@Mamuli_Sa_Memer) March 30, 2020
No one…
Me to admin.. who approved my MEMEs…#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/cI8XEL9MGn
— Vishal Gaurav (@Mamuli_Sa_Memer) March 30, 2020
@NetflixIndia After Seeing #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/KP5GjGE4Ke
— 🇮🇳Waggery memes 🇮🇳 (@waggery__memes) March 28, 2020
Well now #Ramayana memes are coming…go on..🤣 https://t.co/yvIQPQfn85
— Sarthika (@_sarthika_) March 30, 2020
Some viewers even went to the extent of comparing actress Swara Bhaskar to the mythological character, calling her “Modern day Manthara.”
Taking a lesson from “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat”, another viewer tweeted: “31 March 2020 9 am & 12 pm #Ramayana – Negative people /words/thought must be kept at distance like mantra, otherwise they you will destroy your own family like kaikeyi.. #Mahabharat – destiny is written but one should keep on working hard.”
When she accept your crazy side, makes awesome chai and sends you best memes..🤩😇#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/3i3qjdrVWC
— विकी महेता 🍁 (@vicky_me099) March 30, 2020
When Parshuram got angry and threatened everyone….
Laxman🔥 to Parshuram :👇 pic.twitter.com/bSXXiDfaol
— _memes.wali.balikaa_ (@Ishitaaa1) March 30, 2020