Social media was flooded with hilarious memes after the board exams for CBSE Class XII were postponed and Class X were cancelled.

A high-level meeting was held between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Ministry regarding the CBSE board examination after which the decision was taken.

The dates for Class XII exams will be announced at least two weeks ahead of time.

“The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.

Post the news, students and netizens expressed their views through hilarious memes and jokes around this new development.

#cbseboardexam2021 class 10th cancelled & class 12th postponed. le students : pic.twitter.com/jnEalpGpOZ — Rare 🦋 (@madwomansays) April 14, 2021