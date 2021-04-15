Social media was flooded with hilarious memes after the board exams for CBSE Class XII were postponed and Class X were cancelled.
A high-level meeting was held between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Ministry regarding the CBSE board examination after which the decision was taken.
The dates for Class XII exams will be announced at least two weeks ahead of time.
“The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.
Post the news, students and netizens expressed their views through hilarious memes and jokes around this new development.
Take a look:
10th exams cancelled and +2 exams are postponed
Meanwhile +2 students :-#boardexamcancel #board_exam_2021 pic.twitter.com/YJtqNWnUpe
— PRATHAM💯 (@prathamb77) April 14, 2021
#boardexamcancel
Toppers right now pic.twitter.com/kH7V6m55LC
— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) April 14, 2021
Class 12 CBSE board exams postponed, Class 10 CBSE board exams cancelled. Students today:#FamPay #CBSE2021 #cbseboardexams2021 #BoardExams #boardexamcancel #boardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/6rJCVCthOf
— FamPay India (@fampayindia) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021 class 10th cancelled & class 12th postponed.
le students : pic.twitter.com/jnEalpGpOZ
— Rare 🦋 (@madwomansays) April 14, 2021
Corona to CBSE#cancelboardexams2021 #boardexamcancel #CBSE pic.twitter.com/NjXyQ6xfx0
— Shubhanshu Pandey (@Shubhan23957814) April 13, 2021
class 10th students right now #cbseboardexams2021 #boardexam2021 #BoardExams #boardexamcancel pic.twitter.com/nF2xiGY4tP
— wajdank (@wajdankhannn) April 14, 2021
Exams cancelled for CBSE 10th class
Le students: pic.twitter.com/RIzGrfXxkq
— OmG Says (@bymistake_memes) April 14, 2021
