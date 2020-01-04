Mumbai: Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently announced his engagement with Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic on social media. This has taken their fans by surprise. Meanwhile, a close friend of Hardik revealed that the couple is not planning to get married just yet.

“I had been invited for the engagement but could not attend it, since it was in Dubai and I was busy with some work. It was a sudden development, and I was informed just about a week back. They have no immediate plans of tying the knot, and it might happen later in the year or even next year,” the friend told the daily.

Hardik popped the question on a yacht during his New Year getaway with Natasa in Dubai. In the videos of the proposal shared by her on Instagram, he is seen getting down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger, as a band sings Sun Mere Humsafar in the background. The couple then proceeds to cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it. “Forever yes @hardikpandya93,” she captioned the post.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote, sharing glimpses of their engagement on Instagram. Natasa was seen flaunting the huge rock on her finger in one of the pictures.

Last year, Natasa was seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. She has also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 8.

Natasa has also appeared in a number of music videos, including Badshah’s DJ Waley Babu and Gippy Grewal’s Nai Shad Da. She was recently seen in the special song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded from Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor-starrer The Body.