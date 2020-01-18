Mumbai: Ex-lovers Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of their much-anticipated romantic film ‘Love Aaj Kal’. While fans felt that it had a whole lot of ‘Tamasha’ hangover, several others were disappointed with the ‘same song, same plot’ of the Imtiaz Ali directorial. And then there were those who turned the trailer into a meme fest on social media.

Actor Kartik Aryan has declared he will watch his next release “Love Aaj Kal” with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in the upcoming film, on Valentine’s Day. Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Kartik made his revelation at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai Friday.

“We (Sara and he) will go out to watch a movie. We will be watching ‘Love Aaj Kal’. It’s a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the film,” Kartik said, revealing his V-Day plans with Sara.

He added: “The journey of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has been wonderful. As a director he (Imtiaz Ali) is just amazing and it was like a dream come true. When I first saw the poster of my movie with ‘A film by Imtiaz Ali’ written in it, I kept staring at it three hours! Observing him, as an actor my thought process has completely changed”.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film traces the ups and downs in Sara and Kartik’s love story. The film is all set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from Sara-Kartik, the film also features Randeep Hooda. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ will clash at the box office with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Malang’.