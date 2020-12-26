Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Coolie No.1 has been released. The film was a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s movie of the same name released in 1995.

Fans had high hopes on Varun and Sara’s film. But it failed to meet the expectations and was subsequently trolled. Everyone is now engaged in trolling this film. A number of memes on the movie have gone viral on social media.

After the release of this film, social media users have advised not to watch it. One user tweeted, “Please do not watch this film, this film is harmful to health.”

please don't watch #CoolieNo1 bcoz it's dangerous to our health 😂 #Disappointed as usual — Mr.Sumeet Patil 18 (@iamsumeet18) December 25, 2020

Many such memes are going viral on social media at this time.

People expected more from this film. That is because the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer was a blockbuster hit. But Varun and Sara could not live up to the expectations of fans. Many fans on social media have dubbed it as one of the worst films of all time.

One social media user has posted a dialogue with a picture of the actress playing Madhavi in ​​’Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. The picture reads, “We should be proud of our brittle”. Sharing the picture, the caption reads, “David Dhawan says this whenever he signs Varun for the film.”

David dhawan after casting Varun dhawan in movie pic.twitter.com/tOjFTaOz2B — Sahil (@Nikal_Bsdk03) December 25, 2020

Earlier Varun Dhawan also worked in the remake of Judwaa. The film was also a super flop at the box office. One social media user has shared a dialogue of Hrithik’s film ‘Super 30’ in which Hrithik says, “Try again next year.”