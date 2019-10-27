A video of a dog riding a bike with two paws on the handle and two below it has been going viral on sites like Twitter and Reddit. What’s more interesting is that two men are riding pillion as the dog drives.

Though it’s not clear who captured the video, it’s now creating quite a stir among people. While commenting a few suggested that the video was captured somewhere in Brazil.

Collectively, the video has gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments on social media. While some were surprised by the entire incident, others reacted in a hilarious way. There were also a few who commented that the dog is doing a great job but it should wear a helmet. A few pointed out that the video captures an unsafe incident.