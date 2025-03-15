In this era of social media show-offs, people go to great lengths to gain popularity. Not only are they willing to do anything, but they also don’t hesitate to risk their lives. While some use creative ideas to create engaging content, others resort to bizarre methods to gain fame.

Once again, a video is going viral on social media that will leave you in splits. In the video, a woman is seen threading a buffalo’s eyebrows, prompting viewers to wonder—what will happen if the buffalo kicks her?

This video was shared on Instagram by an account named @timepass_need and is being watched repeatedly. Viewers are not only laughing out loud but also posting hilarious reactions. One user commented, “She’s definitely getting kicked next!” while another wrote, “Girls before makeup!”

In the viral video, a buffalo is seen sitting comfortably while a woman sits nearby. Out of nowhere, she starts threading its eyebrows—just like how women get their eyebrows done at a salon to enhance their look. Seeing a buffalo undergo an eyebrow treatment is certainly rare, which is why the video is quickly grabbing people’s attention.