Shimla: With the recovery of three more bodies Tuesday, the death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district climbed to 28, a senior official said.

State Disaster Management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the three bodies were found in Chaura village on the National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil according to the information provided by Bhawanagar DSP.

The officer also said that the bodies of all those missing in the August 11 incident have been recovered.

The NH-5 is through for vehicular activities and a police team has been deployed for the management of traffic.

However, the sub divisional magistrate of Nichar has restricted plying of all types of vehicles from 9 pm to 9 am at the incident site for the safety of the public.

The rescue operation had been carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local police and home guard personnel.

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, an SUV and other vehicles were trapped under the debris following the incident.

On the day of the incident, 10 bodies, including eight bodies from a Tata Sumo, were recovered and 13 people were rescued.

Fifteen more bodies had been found till Monday.

The HRTC bus was found in a badly damaged condition on Thursday.

A truck, which had rolled down a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, was also found and the driver’s body was recovered.

Two more cars were found in fully damaged condition, but no one was found inside them.

The SUV was also traced by the rescue team, but no one was found inside it, the official added.

