Mumbai: Himanshi Khurana of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame has undergone a COVID-19 test and will share the reports once they are out, the actress has confirmed on Twitter.

It seems like Himanshi was feeling unwell over the past couple of days, which prompted the actress to get herself tested for coronavirus, according to a report in timesofinida.indiatimes.com.

According to Himanshi’s manager Nidhi, she has requested everyone to stop spreading rumours that she has tested positive, because reports of the test were yet to come in at the time of publishing.

“@realhimanshi is not feeling well from the last 2 days. Tests for Covid-19 are done. Waiting for the reports. Will share with you all. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym. Stay safe all. Thank you,” tweeted Himanshi’s manager Nidhi on her unverified account.

Himanshi posted the above tweet on her official account, and tweeted to fans: “Will share the reports”

A second tweet by Nidhi read: “Himanshi is undergoing test for Covid and no reports are out yet so please it’s better you pray for her rather than spreading fake news. It’s not a joke to say someone is positive with Covid until the result is out. Please stop the nonsense and try to understand the mental condition she and everyone connected to her is going through.”

Himanshi has been shooting for a song with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ housemate and close friend Asim Riaz lately, the website added.

IANS