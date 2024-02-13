Mumbai: The ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui were recently spotted together in Kolkata, collaborating on a new project, sparking curiosity and anticipation among fans.
The pictures that went viral on social media show Hina wearing a traditional Bengali saree with ethnic jewellery. The photograph features Munawar wearing a white shirt and matching shorts.
The two can be seen indulged in a candid chat while laughing their heart out. The pictures created a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering love on the duo.
One user said: “Lagne wali hai aag”, while the other said: “sooo excited”.
One fan also commented: “Muhina”.
Hina also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself facing backwards towards the camera, wearing the red and white traditional Bengali saree.
The photo was captioned as: “This look turned out so beautiful… #Bonggirl”.
The Hacked fame actress shared a series of pictures featuring the famous Bengali delicacies.
Drooling over the food, Hina wrote: “Foooooood I live for fooooood Luchi, Alur Torkari, Jilepi, Shondesh.. lol jaisa des waisa khaana Annnd It was yummm Bong food.”
She further shared a glimpse of delicious chicken roll and said: “One more thali.. Kolkata’s famous chicken roll..”
The diva completed her string of snaps by giving a glimpse of Howrah Bridge. The details of Hina and Munawar’s project is yet under wraps.
Hina was the first runner-up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, while Munawar is the winner of the recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.
Munawar is the winner of ‘Lock Upp’ season 1.