Mumbai: The ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui were recently spotted together in Kolkata, collaborating on a new project, sparking curiosity and anticipation among fans.

The pictures that went viral on social media show Hina wearing a traditional Bengali saree with ethnic jewellery. The photograph features Munawar wearing a white shirt and matching shorts.

The two can be seen indulged in a candid chat while laughing their heart out. The pictures created a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering love on the duo.

One user said: “Lagne wali hai aag”, while the other said: “sooo excited”.

One fan also commented: “Muhina”.

Hina also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself facing backwards towards the camera, wearing the red and white traditional Bengali saree.

The photo was captioned as: “This look turned out so beautiful… #Bonggirl”.

The Hacked fame actress shared a series of pictures featuring the famous Bengali delicacies.

Drooling over the food, Hina wrote: “Foooooood I live for fooooood Luchi, Alur Torkari, Jilepi, Shondesh.. lol jaisa des waisa khaana Annnd It was yummm Bong food.”

She further shared a glimpse of delicious chicken roll and said: “One more thali.. Kolkata’s famous chicken roll..”

The diva completed her string of snaps by giving a glimpse of Howrah Bridge. The details of Hina and Munawar’s project is yet under wraps.

Hina was the first runner-up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, while Munawar is the winner of the recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

Munawar is the winner of ‘Lock Upp’ season 1.