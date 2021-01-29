Mumbai: Hina Khan, who rules the hearts of people with her performances from TV to Hindi film industry, is an avid social media user.

She often posts her sizzling pictures which go viral within minutes. Continuing the trend, she again hit the headlines for her stunning pictures.

Hina has shared some of her pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, she is dressed in a black-metallic-pantsuit and giving everyone major fashion goals. The actress has shared a picture in which she is seen receiving the Times Power Woman Award.

Hina looks ravishing in black shimmery trousers, a bralette, and a black blazer which she wore as a cape. She completed her look with black heels. She captioned her post, “2021’s Power Pack beginning.”

In another post, she wrote, “All you women out thr, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that’s what I do .. and I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman ..”

She was also bashed for her avatar by trolls.

One social media user wrote, “Learn something from Sana Khan. Let me tell you that Sana Khan has left the film industry for Islam.”

Hina, once an image of TV’s ‘Sanskari Bahu’, is now counted as the most stylish icon. Hina made her debut with the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

In this show, Hina played the role of Akshara Singhania. She left it in November 2016 after appearing on the show for eight years. After this, Hina took part in ‘Bigg Boss 11’. This show proved to be very important for her career.