Do you ever wonder what your favorite Hindi film actor does besides acting? It’s obvious that everyone has hobbies beyond their profession. Our Hindi film actors are no different:

Salman Khan



Salman is one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actors and you must be eager to know about his hobbies. If you’re thinking that driving and hunting are his favorite pastimes then you’re wrong. Salman likes to paint to calm his mind.

Ranbir Kapoor



One of the highest paid actors of the Hindi film industry, Ranbir is a football fanatic, a football player and also an Indian Super League football team stakeholder now. He loves FC Barcelona and is also an honorary fan of club.

Sonam Kapoor



Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and is a crazy shopaholic. She buys the best clothes from the best designers and shopping outlets to catch the latest trend even before it becomes a trend.

Aamir Khan



You would be surprised to know that Aamir is actually a secret rockstar. He is a brilliant drummer and even has a 32 piece drum set at his place and plays it quite often. Aamir was also seen rocking the drums in a concert with the band Indian Ocean for the promotion of his movie ‘Peepli Live’.

Vidya Balan



One of the most versatile actresses, Vidya Balan is a poet as well and is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema. She’s a keen collector of poetries and also writes her own poems too. Vidya can sometimes be spotted reciting her poetry on radio too.

Hrithik Roshan



Hrithik Roshan is not only a great actor but also a superb dancer but that’s not the end of it. He has immense love for photography. Whenever he gets time, he picks his camera and starts clicking.

Saif Ali Khan



Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is as good a guitarist as he is an actor. He loves performing live and rocks the hell out of the audience.

PNN