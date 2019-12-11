Mumbai: Be it Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, every celebrity tries to make their big day memorable with fancy arrangements and locations, so that the event can be recalled for years.

Investing whole lot money is a common trend of Hindi wedding diaries, but some celebrities decided to do it out of the league. Let’s talk about the couples of our industry who picked secret marriage over a fat wedding.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini: Dharmendra was already sharing marriage bond with his first wife when he met Hema Malini. This good-looking couple eloped and solemnized court marriage. Rumors say that Dharmendra changed his religion to get married to Hema Malini.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi: This secret marriage shocked everyone in the B-town. Boney was married the time he started dating Sridevi. He married Sridevi in Court and divorced his first wife.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal: The heartthrob of Bollywood was dating Bipasha Basu from quite a long time. Later, they broke up and John Abraham married Priya Runchal all of sudden. Everybody was shocked when the news of their marriage came.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra: Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra were dating each other from a very long time. They got married in Italy in a private ceremony in April 2014. Rani gave birth to a daughter December 9, 2017.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata: Sanjay Dutt was in a relationship with Maanyata for two years and they finally got married in 2008 but their marriage was a secret affair. This was Sanjay Dutt’s third marriage and was kept secret for quite a long time.