Marriage has always been the turning point when it comes to a leading lady’s career in Hindi movie industry. However, there are many actresses in this industry who chose marital bliss over their careers while they were doing really great at their profession.

Here we have listed some of the top Hindi film divas who got married at the peak of their careers.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri got married to Shriram Madhav Nene when she was at the top of her career. Dr. Nene was totally unfamiliar with her stardom and glory in Hindi films. She made her come back in the industry after a long break but could not do that well.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam got married to boyfriend Anand Ahuja, the CEO cum managing director of clothing brand ‘Bhane’. Sonam got married when she was at the peak of her career. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

Sonali Bendre: Sonali gave a number of hit films such as Major Saab and Hum Saath Saath Hain. When she married Goldie Behl, she was one of the top actresses but choose to leave her acting career for a happy married life.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka started her film career in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and then gave many hit films including Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), and PK (2014). Anushka married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in 2017 while she was at the peak of her career.

Neetu Singh: Neetu was among the top Bollywood actresses of her time. During this, she fell in love with actor Rishi Kapoor and they decided to tie the knot January 22, 1980 in Mumbai after a much-publicized engagement that was the talk of the Hindi film industry.

PNN