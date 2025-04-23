Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has expressed her sadness over the loss of 28 innocent lives were lost after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said that families were just seeking peace and now there’s only grief.

Around 28 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in Pahalgam Tuesday.

Alia took to her Instagram, where she shared a statement on the incident. She wrote “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just…living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there’s only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.”

“Everytime something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow – though I don’t know how we even begin to ask that of them,” she added.

Several Hindi film personalities including Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor expressed their anger.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared that she is “heartbroken” to hear about the attack on “innocent people.”

“Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families, This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor said that she was at a loss of words, shocked and heartbroken for the innocent lives lost in the terrorist attack.

She added: “Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but I fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil, Praying for the souls we lost and their families.

“Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain.”

Javed Akhtar took to X and wrote, “Come what may , what ever the cost , what ever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pelham can not be allowed to get away . These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds (sic).”

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and extended condolences to the family members of the victims. “Soo heart broken by Pahalgam Attack. Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people. Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly Heart breaking (sic).”

Katrina Kaif wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam. unsuspecting and innocent tourists and civilians, whose lives have been tragically taken. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this unimaginable time. Praying for strength and peace for all the families who have lost loved ones. may justice be served !!!”