Mumbai: The Hindi film fraternity came together to shower Anil Kapoor with warm birthday wishes, celebrating the Animal actor’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema. Hindi film fraternity shared fond memories and heartfelt messages, recalling moments from their personal and professional journeys with him. The tributes reflected Kapoor’s lasting impact and close bonds within the industry.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has a very special gift for his Instagram Family on brother Anil Kapoor’s birthday. Boney treated the netizens with a throwback black-and-white picture of the Kapoor family and asked them to spot Anil in them.

“Spot Anil in this picture along with any 4 others in the picture and win a lunch date with him only the first 2 winners will be invited for sumtous lunch with Anil,” Boney captioned the post.

Anil’s younger brother, Sanjay Kapoor, also wished him on his special day with a throwback photo of the Kapoor brothers, along with a note that read, “Happy birthday big brother , lots of love, You’ve been a inspiration for the whole family and me so keep inspiring and showing us the path ! @anilskapoor (sic).”

The post further included some more recent photos of Sanjay, Anil, and Boney.

Kajol wishes Anil Kapoor, on his birthday, calls him ‘the coolest’

Hindi film industry actress Kajol has taken to her social media to wish star Anil Kapoor on his birthday the 24th of December.

Sharing a picture of Anil on her social media story, Kajol wrote, “Many happy returns to the coolest @anilskapoor.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for him on social media. Calling Anil the “OG of everything”,

she wrote, *“Happy Birthday dearest Anil ji… (red heart and rainbow emojis) You are the OG of everything, and both Saifu and I love you lots… (sic).”*

Dropping a photo of the Mr India actor from his younger days on her social media, she added, *“May you always look 30 forever… Big hug (red heart emoji) @anilskapoor.”*

Director and choreographer Farah Khan also took to her social media account handle and shared a throwback photo where both Anil and Farah were seen smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday, dearest Papaji… @anilskapoor (red heart emoji) #legend. You inspire me every day (sic),”* the **Om Shanti Om** maker wished.

Posting a more recent photo of the two, Farah added, *“Me and Benjamin Button… @anilskapoor happy birthday.”*

One of his close friends, Anupam Kher, also used social media to express his fondness for the Lamhe actor.

Kher’s heartfelt birthday message for Anil went like this, “My dearest, dearest friend, Anil, a very happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, peace, success, more success. You are a great friend and a great person and a great anchor. (sic).”

