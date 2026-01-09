Mumbai: Filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan Kunder turned 61 today, and many Hindi film industry stalwarts have taken to their social media account to wish her on her milestone.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrating her longtime friend, shared a picture on her social media account and wrote, “To the one-woman army I can never say NO to! Stay healthy, happy and amazing, my darling. Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Kajol also took to her social media account to wish her longtime BFF. She shared a photo of herself and Farah exchanging a warm hug, both smiling. She wrote,” To the Queen of choreography & cooking, a very happy birthday! @farahkhankunder

Actor and digital creator Vivaan Shah, who was a part of Farah Khan’s Happy New Year, also showered love on the director. Posting a throwback picture, Vivaan wrote, “Happyy Happyy Happiest Birthdayyy”@farahkhankunder. Our Bob Fosse and our Molière as well!! A visionary, a humorist, a satirist, a cinema scholar and one of the kindest, warmest, most awesome and entertaining human beings on planet earth! You’re a rockstar! Love you lotsss Ma’m.”

Sharing a heartfelt note on X, Suniel wrote that while years may pass, Farah remains “exactly the same,” praising her for having “no filters, no pretence.”

“Faaaaa… years may pass but you? Exactly the same!!! No filters, no pretence. Just you, your big heart, and that energy that makes everything feel lighter. Never change that. Wishing you the happiest birthday. @TheFarahKhan,” wrote the actor, who worked with Farah in the 2004 film “Main Hoon Na”.

PNN & Agencies