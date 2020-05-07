Visakhapatnam: The Vizag gas leak has left Hindi film industry in shock, and many celebrities grief over the unfortunate situation.

Praying for the victims, actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the news of the#VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering.”

The incident occurred Thursday morning at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. At the last count there have been at least 11 casualties.

Actress Anushka Sharma said that her “heart goes out to the people of the city”. ” Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam…I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” she added.

Kartik Aaryan is “disturbed” and “heartbroken”.

“The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength,” Varun Dhawan tweeted while expressing his condolences.

Arjun Kapoor too paid his condolences. “It is extremely shocking. My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims,” he wrote.

The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor tweeted : “The news about the #VizagGasLeak is so heartbreaking. Prayers and strength for all those affected.”

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala hopes “people of my Vizag take precautionary measures by wiping their face and body with a wet cloth every couple of hours for the next 3-5 days”. “This incident is most unfortunate, sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” she added.

Sending his prayers to the victims, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Its really sad that the people of Vizag have to face this situation, while already fighting another one. More power to those fighting the gas leak & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones affected. Stay safe and strong.”

The incident reminded filmmaker Shekhar Kapur of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy “Bhopal Gas Tragedy also happened because of poor maintenance of gas tanks. Over 50,000 died over the years, and birth deformities continue even years later. Heart goes out to victims,” he condoled.