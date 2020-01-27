Mumbai: Film fraternity took to social media to express their shock and mourn the demise of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The 41-year-old basketball legend, popularly known as Black Mamba, and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Speechless… The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The ‘Black Mamba’ of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday… My Heart goes out to their Family. What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in Heaven…Love & Prayers”

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a basketball enthusiast, shared on Instagram: “Heartbroken. #ripkobebryant He was such an inspiration. Thoughts and prayers to his family and especially with his daughter Gianna. #Lakernation #mambaforever #8 #24”

Priyanka Chopra recalled her experience of meeting him for the first time and shared a photo with the late NBA star. The actress wrote on Instagram: “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba”.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of his son Ranbir Kapoor with the late basketball “legend”.

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted: “#RIPKobeBryant & his little girl. So sad. Life is so unpredictable.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted: “This is just so heartbreaking. The untimely death of #KobeBryant and his daughter is so devastating. He was one of the best basketball players who inspired millions of people. My deepest condolences to all the grieving families.”

Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram: “HeroesHeroes come and go. But legends are forever! Kobe Bryant #OmShanti”.

“Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!”

Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his shock at the news and tweeted: “Life is so unpredictable! RIP #KobeBryant and Gianna. My condolences with all the families of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. #RIPMamba”.

Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24”

Sonu Sood expressed: “Heart breaking. so sad to hear about @kobebryant and his daughter Gianna! May God give the strength of this universe to the family to bear this huge loss This world will always miss you legend. #rip”

Richa Chadha tweeted: “Unbelievable news about #KobeBryant. So shocking ! Am gutted. #RIPKobe … gone too soon. Tragic.”

Nimrat Kaur shared: “So terrible to learn of the horrific untimely demise of @kobebryant and his baby girl Gianna. Thoughts, prayers and strength to the family and all other affected in this devastating hour.”

While Hindi film industry mourns the untimely demise of the basketball legend, fans are speculating if Kobe Bryant’s phenomenal career will inspire a biopic in India.