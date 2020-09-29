Mumbai: Top actors of the Hindi film industry including Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha called for ‘serious punishment’ of the accused in the Hathras gangrape case. A 19-year-old Dalit woman died Tuesday, days after being raped by four men. The Dalit woman was gangraped September 14. She died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital Monday.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his feelings. He wrote that the incident had left him ‘angry and frustrated’. He also called for hanging of the rapists.

“Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters and sisters. It’s the least we can do,” tweeted Akshay.

Riteish Deshmukh echoed a similar sentiment. He said the culprits of the brutal and ‘horrific’ crime should be ‘hanged in public’.

Richa on the other hand demanded justice for the Dalit woman.” Justice for Hathras victim. Everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators,” Chadha wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji and said it was a ‘sad, sad day’. “How much longer can this be allowed to go on,” he wrote.

Actor and activist Swara Bhasker said the brutal gangrape was a reminder that there’s no limit to monstrosity. “We have become a sick, inhuman society. Shameful. Saddening,” she said.

Actor Yami Gautam said it was disgusting that women are subjected to endless brutality. “Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger and disgust. It’s 2020 and still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured and her family. Praying for severe punishment and justice,” she wrote.

Like always some other superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan preferred to remain quiet. But then they have never opened their mouths or shared thoughts on such gruesome matters.