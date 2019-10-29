Larkana: In a shocking revelation in the mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani, the forensic team has collected the DNA sample of a male suspect from the Hindu medical student’s body and clothes.

As per a report by ‘Roznama Pakistan’, the DNA facility at Jamshoro provided details of the DNA report of the final year student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

Larkana SSP Masood Bangash said that Nimrita’s DNA report has been received by the concerned police station and it will be produced before the court.

After Nimrita was found dead on September 16, Larkana police sent the DNA samples to the forensic laboratory September 17.

Nimrita was found dead in her hostel room September 16. The varsity administration had earlier termed it a suicide. The initial post-mortem also suggested suicide. But the victim’s brother Vishal, a doctor, has called it a murder.

The police have also arrested her two classmates. Of the two, Mehran Abro was considered close to Nimrita. According to the investigation agencies, Mehran said Nimrita wanted to get married to him but he was not ready.

A judicial probe was launched into the student’s death after the deceased’s kin and civil society members from Sindh put pressure on the government.