Tehran: A fire in a shopping centre near Iran’s capital killed eight people and injured 36, state TV said Wednesday.

The fire started Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping centre in Andisheh town in Tehran province. It was not clear what caused the blaze, and state television IRIB said authorities were investigating.

Television footage showed firefighters battling the flames as large plumes of black smoke billowed from the multistory building.

There was no indication the blaze was linked to the war, where a shaky ceasefire with the United States has been holding for around three weeks.