Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of members of various Hindu organisations held a protest march in Bhubaneswar Thursday condemning the violence, persecution, and human rights violations against the community in Bangladesh.

The march, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Bhubaneswar district, was joined by Bajrang Dal, Durga Bahini, Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan, and Hindu Ekta Manch.

Expressing sympathy for the persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh, the protestors demanded that the community’s safety must be ensured by the government of India.

During the march, VHP Bhubaneswar district president Pradeep Chandra Mohanty and regional president Prafulla Kumar Mishra said the violence and persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring country is a matter of concern and the international community should no longer remain silent.

Mohanty demanded that the Centre should take strong diplomatic and humanitarian steps in this regard.

Mishra said the atrocities against Hindus are not just a religious issue, but also a serious violation of human rights.

He called for creating international pressure on the Bangladesh administration to stop the violence and ensure the safety of the Hindu community.

Suniti Mund, state chief of the National Hindu Sanghatana, demanded that the Indian government take strong, clear and decisive steps in this regard.

PTI