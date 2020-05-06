Islamabad: A Hindu youth has become the first person from the minority community to join the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). It is the first such instance that a Hindu youth has been appointed.

Hindu youth is from Sindh province

Rahul Dev has been recruited as a General Duty Pilot Officer, the PAF said in a tweet. Dev hails from Tharparkar district of Sindh province.

“Good news during #COVID19 tense situation. Thar rocked again…Congratulations #RahulDev who hails from very remote village of Tharparkar has been selected as GD Pilot in #PAF,” a PAF tweet said. It also shared the picture of the young man.

Though Dev’s exact age is not known, those inducted in PAF at his level are often around 20.

Media hails development

The official Radio Pakistan also confirmed the news Wednesday. “It is for the first time that a Hindu youth has been recruited as a general duty pilot officer in PAF,” it said.

The ‘Express Tribune’ in a report published Wednesday said the induction showed that the PAF was breaking barriers.

Breaking new grounds

Last year, Kainat Junaid became the first woman from Khyber-Pakthunkhwa province to be selected for fighter pilot training.

Junaid secured the top position in PAF’s test for General Duty Pilot. She also became Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot to serve the country alongside her father. Her father Ahmed Junaid is a squadron leader in the PAF.

Agencies