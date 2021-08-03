Chhatrapur: ‘I am vaccinated’. Flex hoardings saying this single line message can be found pasted or pinned up on the baskets of street vendors or push carts of sellers in Hinjlicut of Ganjam district these days.

In a tweet Monday, the Ganjam Collector’s office shared photographs of three such vendors. “Vendors in Hinjlicut started their activities with confidence after Covid-19 vaccination,” read the tweet.

What prompted the vendors to display such a message is to inform their customers that they have been vaccinated so that the latter can buy articles from them without any fear of contracting the virus.

At the same time, they are encouraging others to get vaccinated since vaccine is the only weapon available to win the battle against Covid-19.

During the first wave, the district was at the top of the list, reporting the highest number of Covid cases daily. However, the district administration took some stringent steps. With lockdowns and shutdowns, the administration managed to bring the situation under control. It tackled the situation during the second wave using their past experience. By this time, people were also well aware about the disease. The second wave did not cause as much harm as the first wave did.

PNN