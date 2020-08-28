Sambalpur: Following low pressure-induced downpour in the upper catchments of River Mahanadi and with the water level in Hirakud rising for the past couple of days, the dam authorities opened 24 sluice gates Friday to release excess rainwater from its reservoir.

Inflow of water at the dam was 6,56,006 Cusecs and outflow was 3,35,658 Cusecs by 6am Friday morning. Reportedly, water flow in the downstream of the dam was 7.54 lakh Cusec near Mundali bridge and 6.10 lakh Cusec near Baramul anicut, official sources informed.

Taking note of heavy inflow of water into Hirakud reservoir, the dam authorities have opened 24 sluice gates, the sources added.

Notably, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir and Nabarangpur by Friday, said Bhubaneswar MET centre director HR Biswas Friday morning.

PNN