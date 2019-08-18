Sambalpur: Hirakud reservoir authorities opened two more sluice gates of the dam Sunday morning in light of increasing inflow of water into the reservoir.

According to a notification issued by the dam authorities, the total numbers of sluice gates open Sunday stand at seven. While only five gates were opened Saturday to release flood water, two more gates were opened Sunday morning.

Now while the inflow of water into the reservoir stands at is 1,62,840 cusecs, the outflow stands at 1,27,481 cusecs, a source said while adding that 3,077 cusecs of water is being released through various canals. Besides, 14,362 cusecs of water is being released for power channel.

PNN