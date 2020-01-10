New Delhi: The recruitment scenario may be grim right now but the market is gearing up for a U-turn and there is already a silver lining showing in the automobiles sector, which is actively hiring for the manufacturing, sales and quality control roles, says a study.

According to TimesJobs RecruiteX, the automobiles sector noted an 8 per cent growth in talent demand in December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

It further noted that the infrastructure sector posted the highest growth of 14 per cent in talent demand.

“The hiring sentiment right now is hinting at the ‘revival mode’. The automobiles sector is a classic example here. The sector is undergoing a major revamp in its offerings as electric vehicles and alongside it is also prepping up its personnel requirement to fit the new scheme of thing,” said Sanjay Goyal, business head, TimesJobs and TechGig said.

“In December 2019, the sector was actively looking for professionals who can make (R&D) and sell the new product lines. The production or manufacturing and sales business development were most in-demand job profiles in December 2019 in the automobiles sector. This is a much-needed push in the recruitment market,” he added.

Content, editors and journalists profiles were most sought after with a 12 per cent growth in talent demand, as per TimesJobs RecruiteX, a monthly recruitment index that records the demand and supply of talent at India Inc.

In terms of geographical space, Tier-II cities were the top job hubs with Ahmedabad recording the highest growth of 10 per cent in talent demand. This was followed by Chandigarh with a 9 per cent increase in talent demand.

People with 2-5 years of work experience had the highest talent demand in December.

The report said freshers and professionals with less than two years of work experience noted maximum growth of 18 per cent in talent demand in December 2019 as compared to last year.

(PTI)