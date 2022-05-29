Bahanaga: Historic Odisha coast canal, built during the British era, is fast losing its existence in Balasore due to illegal constructions at several places, it was alleged.

Now, roads have been laid on the canal bed in Bahanaga block by blocking the water. Such sights are dime a dozen at Abhana, Baripada, Aruhabada and Kharasahaspur areas. Local farmers have expressed their anguish over such development, alleging that such illegal way of building roads across the historic canal will finally strike its death knell and in a few years. They said that there is no law that allows damaging a canal and building roads on it.

On the other hand, renovation of the canal, at some places, has been taken up under MGNREGS. However, lakhs of rupees have been bungled through shoddy renovation work.

In 2011, a portion of the canal at Talapada under Remuna block was filled up and a small bridge was built there. Following allegations, the irrigation department had looked into the matter and blamed it on the gram panchayat. Later, the bridge and the road were pulled down.

In 2017, a similar development took place near Balarampur in Baripada panchayat under PMGSY. The road work was halted while a bridge was built at the place.

A few years ago, a road was laid across the canal after filling up its bed in Abhana panchayat. Locals alleged that the Water Resources department and the drainage division have turned a blind eye to such illegal activities.

They pointed out that the canal used to resolve issues like irrigation, drainage, flood control and ingress of saline water from the sea. The canal would be of immense help for farmers in irrigating the farmlands, if the state government pays attention to its renovation.

When contacted, BDO Gourang Ghose said canal renovation is being carried out under MGNREGS after getting permission from the project director of the DRDA.

“At places, the canal is being filled up temporarily for facilitating communication. Later, the road will be dismantled. But I am not aware of the road construction across the canal in Abhana panchayat,” he added.

As for the issue, executive engineer of the irrigation department said that the block administration is carrying out renovation of the canal under MGNREGS after getting permission from the department.

“But we have no reports about canal being filled up to make space for road projects. Nobody was granted permission in this regard. If it was done, legal action will be taken against the persons concerned. We will look into it only after receiving complaints,” he added.