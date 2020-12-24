Puri: The Puri district administration closed the historic ‘Atharanala Bridge’ on the outskirts of Puri town from Thursday.

The administration has closed the bridge following the recommendation of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The latter will carry out the bridge’s restoration and beautification works. The 85 metre long bridge is a landmark on the map of Puri tourism.

Atharanala Bridge is located at the entrance of the holy city. It has eighteen arches. In fact, Atharanala is a portmanteau of ‘Athara’ means eighteen and ‘Nala’ means canal or passage.

Legend has it that the bridge across Musa River was constructed by Maharaj Indradyumna. Initially, he failed in his attempts to get the bridge completed. Then he offered his eighteen sons’ heads to the river and then the bridge’s construction work progressed.

However, according to historians, the bridge was constructed by Bhanu Deba of the Ganga Dynasty in the 13th century.

PNN