New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday described former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a visionary statesman and an economist of unparalleled stature whose enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

“Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!” Kharge said in post on X, soon after Singh died at AIIMS.

“With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty,” the Congress president, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.

Mourning “the loss of a lifelong senior colleague”, Kharge described Singh as a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication.

“I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister. A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history,” he said.

Kharge said in this moment of sorrow, he extends his deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss, he said.

“His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Congress chief said.

Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said “he was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home” on December 26.

