Sambalpur: A man with criminal antecedents was injured in an encounter with police in Sambalpur district Sunday, an officer said.

Sambalpur SP MK Bhamoo said that based on credible information, the police had gone to arrest Sitaram Sarangi. However, the criminal opened fire at the police team, forcing the cops to fire in self-defence.

“One of the two bullets fired by police hit Sarangi’s leg, and he was injured,” the SP said, adding that his health condition was stable.

The incident took place near Rangiatikra village in the district. Sarangi of Sargdihi village has 25 cases like dacoity and attempt to murder against him. The police said he was active in the Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda districts.

The police recovered a 7.65mm country-made pistol, one live bullet, two fired cartridges, a motorcycle without a number plate and some cash from Sarangi’s possession.

