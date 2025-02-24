Chennai: The makers of director Sailesh Kolanu’s upcoming film, Hit: The Third Case, chose to release an explosive teaser of the film Monday, on the occasion of the birthday of the film’s lead actor Nani.

Nani, who shared the link to the teaser titled Sarkaar’s Laathi on his social media handles, wrote, “Today. Feb 24th. With love, I present you violence. HIT The Third Case. #HIT3Teaser #HIT3”

The extremely violent teaser opens with a police officer suggesting Arjun Sarkaar’s name to his senior for a brutal but baffling case. In reply, the senior cop says, “I don’t mind giving this case to him (Arjun Sarkaar) but I’m worried about those who might fall prey to his Laathi.”

Then, we are introduced to the character of Arjun Sarkaar (Played by Nani) and we realise why the senior officer said he was concerned about those who may fall prey to Sarkaar’s laathi. A series of scenes show Arjun Sarkaar putting his laathi skills to good use. At the same time, Arjun Sarkaar looks for patterns in crimes and uses them to establish motives. The teaser ends with a voice-over saying, “I have had my doubts about you from the first day itself. Are you really a police officer?” We have Arjun Sarkaar replying to this question saying,” People have believed this lie for far too long. I will show you the original.”

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It is to hit screens worldwide May 1 this year.

Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R.

IANS