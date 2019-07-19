Keonjhar: Police booked the principal of Kanjipani Ashram School under Bansapal block in Keonjhar district on charge of humiliating and torturing girl students. The accused was identified as Arjun Kumar Mohanta.

The school is working under the tribal welfare department. After this shameful incident came to light, questions were raised on the security of girl students inside the Ashram schools in the district. Sources said the school is situated 25 km from Keonjhar town. A total of 110 girls study in the school and stay in the school hostel.

The matter came to light when a girl inmate of the hostel complained about the behavior of the headmaster to her parents. After the complaint, the headmaster went on misbehaving with her and was sexually harassing her. After that the girl’s parents shared this with the parents of other students.

When asked, other girls said the headmaster called them to his room and forced the girls to do personal work for him. The girls alleged that the HM was abusing and torturing them in the hostel.

Parents of the students had informed the matron in this regard, but got no results. Finding no option, they lodged a complaint against the headmaster with the District Welfare Officer. After receiving the complaint Thursday, District Welfare Officer Pradumna Kumar Das and District Child Protection Officer Debagana Barik visited the school for a probe. Based on the allegations, police have arrested the headmaster while further investigations are on.

District Welfare Officer Pradumna said departmental action will be taken against the accused after the investigation.

Notably, there are many Ashram schools in Keonjhar disrtrict. In some schools headmasters do not attain schools while in some schools, inexperienced headmasters have been appointed. Despite several complaints, the administration has not given heed to this problem. Locals demanded that the administration take proper action in this regard without further delay.

