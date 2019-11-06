Chandigarh: Hoardings of Congress’ Amritsar legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mysteriously surfaced in Amritsar, describing them as ‘real heroes’ for playing a crucial role in linking the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan with the Indian territory.

“Kartarpur Sahib da langah khulwaon vale asli hero. Assi Punjabi hik te thok ke kehne han…. (The real heroes behind the Kartarpur corridor. We, Punjabis, admit that the credit goes to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan),” read one of the hoardings that appeared on Tuesday.

However, the Municipal Corporation removed the hoardings within hours of their appearance, officials said Wednesday.

The Kartarpur Gurdwara, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, some 4 km from the border with India, is believed to have been built on the site, where Guru Nanak died in the 16th century. It is going to be linked with the 4.2 km-long Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor November 9 and dispatch the first lot of pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev that falls November 12.

