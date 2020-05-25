Chandigarh: Hockey icon Balbir Singh (Sr), who died Monday after battling multiple health issues, was cremated with full state honours. After his cremation Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi made an important announcement. He declared that the Mohali hockey stadium will be named after the legendary hockey icon.

Last rites

The mortal remains of the three-time Olympic gold medallist was consigned to flames at an electric crematorium here. Balbir’s maternal grandson Kabir performed the last rites in the presence of Sikh priests.

Balbir Singh’s (Sr) family

The legendary centre-forward is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons – Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. All the sons of Balbir are settled in Canada. He lived here with his daughter Sushbir and grandson Kabir.

Blow for India

Sodhi said that Balbir’s demise was a big blow not just for the sporting world, but also for the nation. He said the Mohali hockey stadium will be named after the hockey icon. Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh was also present.

Senior officials of Punjab government and Chandigarh administration laid wreaths on Balbir’s mortal remains. A police contingent fired three volley shots as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Balbir’s body was earlier brought from the Fortis hospital at Mohali to his residence at Sector 36. From there it was taken to the crematorium in a bedecked vehicle.