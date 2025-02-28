New Delhi: Hockey India Friday announced that the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, which will take place from March 1 to 12 at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium in Panchkula, will have a new format featuring a promotion and relegation system, which add an extra layer of competitiveness in the tournament.

The 2025 edition will see the participation of 28 teams, classified into three Divisions: Division A, Division B, and Division C. This new format not only enhances the competition but also provides a clear pathway for teams to ascend to higher divisions or risk relegation based on their performance.

The top 12 teams, including defending champions Hockey Haryana, will compete in Division A for the coveted championship trophy. The teams are split into four pools:

Pool A consists of Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Karnataka, while Hockey Maharashtra, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Punjab are in Pool B.

Pool C features Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Pool D includes Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Each team will play in a league format within their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for March 9, followed by the semifinals March 10, and the final and 3rd/4th place play-off March 12.

The winner will lift the National Championship 2025 trophy, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division B for the next edition.

Nine teams will compete in Division B to earn promotion to Division A.

The teams are divided into two pools; Pool A consists of Telangana Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Assam Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, and Hockey Association of Bihar. Pool B features Delhi Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Himachal.

The top two teams from Division B will earn promotion to Division A for the next season, while the bottom two will be relegated to Division C. No knockout rounds will be held in Division B; the league standings will determine promotions and relegations.

Seven teams in Division C will vie for promotion to Division B. The teams are divided into two pools. Pool A: Kerala Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman &Diu Hockey, Hockey Gujarat

Pool B: Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir

As in Division B, the teams in Division C will only play league matches, with the top two teams securing promotion to Division B.

Also, during the league stage, teams in all three divisions will earn points based on their performance. Each team will be awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

In Division A, the league stage will culminate with the knockout rounds, while Divisions B and C will conclude with final standings determined solely by league matches.

Division A, Division B, and Division C matches will be played simultaneously throughout the tournament, ensuring non-stop hockey action.

Commenting on the new format, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “The introduction of the promotion and relegation system is a significant step in raising the standard of hockey across the country. It ensures that every match in the championship holds importance, whether it’s a battle for the title or to avoid relegation. We look forward to an exciting tournament where teams can showcase their skills and aim for the top.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “This format change not only increases the stakes but also promotes healthy competition among the teams. We are excited to see how the tournament unfolds with this new structure and are confident that it will lead to more competitive and thrilling matches at every stage.”

IANS