Bhubaneswar: Odisha and India hockey legend Michael Kindo breathed his last Thursday. The hockey Olympian was 76 years old. Michael Kindo was part of the Indian team that won bronze in the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was also a member of the team that won the World Championship at Malaysia in 1975. The team were led by Ajitpal Singh and had players like Ashok Kumar and MP Ganesh. Kindo was also a member of the team that won the silver medal in the 1973 World Cup.

Kindo who was a defender was known for his sharp tackles and anticipation. He was living a retired life when the end came. Kindo was the first Adivasi to don India colours and he certainly gave a huge boost to the game in Odisha. Family members said that the hockey legend was suffering from age-related complications. His end came at around 3.30 in the afternoon Thursday. He had been admitted to the hospital Thursday morning itself after he developed certain health complications, said another family member.

