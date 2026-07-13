Bhubaneswar: With an objective of promoting the universal message of love, peace, and mutual respect among people of all faiths, an exhibition of the Holy Qur’an was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at at Masjid Hamad in Unit IV Sunday.

The exhibition highlighted the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and sought to dispel misconceptions by presenting its message of compassion, justice, and harmony.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to help people better understand the true essence of the Holy Qur’an, which they believe is often misunderstood or overlooked.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Bhubaneswar Press Secretary Mubarak Ahmad said the exhibition was inspired by the community’s guiding principle— “Love for All, Hatred for None.”

He emphasised that the event encouraged people to foster love, respect, and peaceful coexistence rather than hatred and division.

The organisers also referred to the guidance of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who has consistently urged members to respond to misunderstanding and conflict by presenting the peaceful teachings of the Holy Qur’an through dialogue and education.

A highlight of the exhibition was a display of copies of the Holy Qur’an translated into more than 20 languages, illustrating the scripture’s global reach.

According to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Communi ty, it has translated the Holy Qur’an into 78 languages to make its teachings accessible to people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Visitors from various sections of society attended the exhibition and appreciated the initiative, which aimed to strengthen interfaith understanding and reinforce the values of peace, tolerance, and universal brotherhood.