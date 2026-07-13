Bhubaneswar: Kharvelnagar police arrested three alleged members of the notorious bike-borne ‘Jatia’ gang, officials said Sunday.

During the operation, police seized six mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon from the accused.

The accused were identified as Bikash Sahani (27), Nikhil Kumar Samal (22), and Sidheswar Mohanty (21), all residents of Bhubaneswar.

Police said Mohanty worked at a mobile phone shop in Bapuji Nagar, where he allegedly received stolen mobile phones from the gang and sold them in the market.

According to police, the gang targeted pedestrians in isolated areas, snatching mobile phones and gold ornaments before fleeing on motorcycles.

Investigators said the suspects also used sharp weapons to intimidate victims during the robberies.

The gang was allegedly active in the Capital area.

Police said Sahani has 14 criminal cases related to robbery and snatching registered against him at different police stations in the City.

Samal and Mohanty each have two criminal cases registered against them.