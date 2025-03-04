Dhaka: Bangladesh is witnessing another surge in protest movements with Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, serving as the Home Affairs Advisor in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, facing intense heat and criticism this time for making insensitive remarks on women in the country.

A group of protestors, under the banner of ‘Bangladesh against rape and oppression,’ burnt the effigy of Chowdhury on Tuesday, demanding his resignation following the remarks made by the Home Advisor regarding the harassment of two young women over smoking in public at Dhaka’s Lalmatia.

The protestors gathered at the site of the incident and later marched towards the parliament building, demanding Chowdhury’s immediate removal from the Yunus-led interim government, local media reported.

Earlier, when local journalists questioned the Home Advisor about the physical assault on the two young women, he stated, “As far as I know, the women were smoking, and some people heading to prayers objected. This led to tea being thrown at them.”

He added that smoking in public places is prohibited for both men and women and urged everyone to refrain from smoking in open spaces. These remarks have now triggered public outrage throughout the country.

The protestors, accusing the Home Adviser of incompetence, alleged that cases of rape, murder, mob violence and moral policing are on the rise across Bangladesh, reported leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star.

According to the protestors, despite repeated outcries, there is no improvement in the law and order situation in the country, and it is further deteriorating with no action against perpetrators of crime.

The protesters carried placards with slogans such as ‘Stop slut-shaming!’ ‘Laws for women, but where is the law for men?’ and ‘Ensure safety or step down!’

“We protested against the ongoing rape and repression and marched towards the Home Ministry. Yet, the police — who fail to arrest rapists, control mobs, or catch thieves — obstructed our procession,” a protestor told the newspaper.

“Some of our protesters were injured as a result. We later organised a torch procession, giving the Home Adviser a 24-hour ultimatum to resign and apologise. He has failed to do so. Now, he must be removed,” he added.

Another protestor, echoing the demands of resignation, accused the Home Advisor of “inciting the mob” with his remarks.

Saturday, two young women in Dhaka were physically harassed by a group of men for smoking at a roadside tea stall. The two girls were surrounded by a mob and were subjected to harassment.

These girls were slapped and punched by 10-12 men, who also recorded the incident, which later went viral on social media.

IANS