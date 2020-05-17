New Delhi: Sports complexes were Sunday permitted to open by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the path for a resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators won’t be allowed,” read one of the guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which was due to end Monday but has been extended till May 31.

India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with nearly 3000 deaths.

However, sport continues to be listed among the functions, gatherings and large congregations which are not allowed as of now.

The lockdown came into effect in mid-march and elite athletes, who are based at Sports Authority of India (SAI) complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding a resumption of training.

Last week, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of video conferences to take the athletes’ view on the matter.

He had May 3 declared that the ministry was aiming for a phased resumption of national camps by the end of this month for at least the Olympic-bound athletes.

PTI