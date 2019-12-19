In winter, just like our skin and our scalp, our hair tends to become dry. Excessive hair loss can be a troublesome issue often causing worry and affecting self-esteem, especially for women. However, if diagnosed right, you can control hair fall with certain home remedies that are natural and effective in saving your locks.

There are many reason of hair loss:

Nutritional deficiencies: It could be possible that essential nutrients may be missing from your diets such as iron, copper, zinc, and proteins.

Hormonal imbalance: Women can experience hormonal imbalance which can cause hair loss. This is usually caused by excessive dihydrotestosterone (DHT) conversion.

Thyroid issues: If the thyroid gland, which is at the front of the neck, produces excessive or an insufficient amount of the thyroid hormone, then the hair growth cycle may change.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have a hormonal imbalance which creates higher levels of androgens than normal. This often causes hair to grow on the face and body, while the hair on the head grows thinner.

Remedies for hair loss:

Diet and Exercise: You need to feed your hair all the right nutrients particularly plenty of protein and iron. However, eating a balanced diet ensures you are exercising side by side. Yoga and meditation are effective in reducing hair fall.

Licorice root: This herb prevents hair loss and further damage to the hair. It helps soothe the scalp and get rid of any dry dandruff. Make a paste by adding a tablespoon of ground licorice root and a quarter teaspoon saffron to one cup milk and apply it on the hair for growth and prevent hair fall.

Green tea: This tea is rich in antioxidants, which help boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. Soak two-three teabags in one-two cups of hot water depending on the length of your hair. When it cools, pour this over your scalp and hair, while gently massaging your head and wash it after an hour.

Beetroot juice: Beetroot is rich in vitamins C and B6, folate, manganese, betaine, and potassium, all of which are essential for healthy hair growth. Besides, it also acts as a detoxification agent by helping keep the scalp clean.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is an effective home remedy for hair loss and to boost hair growth. It is also effective in reducing problems of scalp like itching and flaking.

PNN