Bhadrak: Like many other homemakers, Baijayanti Rana, a woman of Bhadrak, has come out of her shell and become self-sufficient through tailoring.

She has set an example for others by becoming a micro and small entrepreneur. Baijayanti turned herself from a homemaker into an entrepreneur.

She says, “Time has been changing and women do not confine themselves to four walls of their houses. They have stormed into almost all bastions that were once dominated by their male counterparts.”

Most significantly, apart from being a homemaker, she provides livelihood to 25 males and females in her tailoring shop. With her income from stitching, she keeps her family running.

Her work may look small for many, but the state government has rightly recognised her entrepreneurship efforts. The government has got her honoured by the Governor as the first ‘Woman micro and small entrepreneur of the district’.

Baijayanti belongs to Apartibindha Kumbharsahi under Bhadrak municipality. Her family consists of husband Bijay Kumar Rana, a retired bank employee, and son Raja.

In 2008, Baijayanti received training on tailoring from a private ITI. Two years later, she started a tailoring centre in a humble way at her own house. However, none in the neigbourhood had an idea that the centre would grow into a small enterprise.

This tailoring centre has been churning out all kinds of dress for women and small children. Dresses stitched here are even dispatched to three districts.

She procures the cloth material from Kolkata, Delhi and Madras and prepares dresses as ordered by the customers.

That apart, she sells dresses at different exhibitions and commercial exhibitions. Gradually, her business has been expanding.

Baijayanti hopes that she would expand her business to other districts.

Rather than her business, what matters the most to her are livelihood sources of 25 families at the centre.

“I am extremely happy that this centre provides a platform for earnings of 25 families. Determination and hard work have brought in success to my enterprise,” she concluded.

