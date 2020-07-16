Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has planned to distribute immunity-boosting homoeopathic medicines among the servitors once again to protect the latter from the novel coronavirus infections.

The SJTA, in association with the AYUSH Ministry, had distributed the homoeopathic medicines among the Srimandir servitors prior to this year’s Rath Yatra, sources said.

According to sources, the homoeopathic medicines would be distributed at Niladri Bhakta Niwas for two days starting July 17. The SJTA has urged the AYUSH Ministry to take necessary steps for distribution of the immunity-boosting medicines. “The homoeopathic medicines will also be distributed among the employees of Srimandir,” said an official of the SJTA. According to sources, the homoeopathic medicines will be distributed among the Suar and Mahasuar, Puspalak, Bimanbadu, Daitapati, Badu Suar, Khuntia, Patara Bisoyi and Ghantua servitors of Srimandir July 17.

Similarly, the medicines would be distributed among the Pratihari, Pujapanda, Garabadu, Hadapnayak, Roopakar, Chitrakar, Bhoi, Maharana, Kothabhoga and other servitors July 18.

“The servitors can collect the medicines for their families from the health camp within 11 am to 5 pm,” said the officials.