Bengaluru: Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter Wednesday unveiled two electric scooters, ‘ACTIVA e:’ and ‘QC1′ in Bengaluru, marking the company’s entry in the fast-growing domestic electric two-wheeler market.

Bookings for the latest offerings will commence from January 1 next year while the deliveries will start from February, Honda Motorcycle &Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) said without revealing the vehicles’ prices.

“The introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 marks a defining step in our commitment to sustainable mobility in India. It is in line with Honda’s global ‘Triple Action to ZERO’ concept to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, which focuses on three areas: carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

This is a milestone moment in Honda’s journey to electrification, he said, adding “with every step forward, we are focused on building a future that is safer, more sustainable & meets the evolving needs of our society.”

“With ACTIVA e:’s swappable battery technology and QC1’s fixed battery set-up along with the industry-leading hassle-free ownership experience, we are striving to meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

