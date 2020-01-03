Janla: Forest officials Thursday night rescued a honey badger from Shri Radha Madhav club playground at Janla village near NH-16 on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to villagers, the animal was white in colour with black spots on its face. It is assumed to be a 2-3 months old cub.

The rare creature was spotted by some local young men at the cricket ground at around 08:00 pm. Initially, they presumed the animal to be a dog. Later, the forest office told them that the animal is a honey badger. The animal weighed 5 kilograms at the time of rescue.

Reportedly, two honey badgers were seen drinking water from a tube well ditch close to the playground. While local young men managed to catch one by throwing a jacket on it, another ran away.

The youths then immediately informed the officials of Khordha forest division officials who reached the spot and rescued the animal.

