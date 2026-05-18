Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce Odisha’s Plus II examination results May 20, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said Monday.

Results for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared simultaneously.

The Plus II examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 28 this year, with nearly 4 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state.

The minister also said students were given the option to appear for improvement examinations for the first time this year. Under the provision, students who clear the Plus II examinations can reappear in any one subject to improve their scores.

Officials stated that preparations are complete for smooth publication and that all data verification processes have been finalised.