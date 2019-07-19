After lavish wedding ceremony in Goa, Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are in Thailand for their pre-honeymoon. The pictures of the newlyweds drenched in love are currently going viral on social media. Both Charu and Rajeev are seen head-over-heels in love with each other while romancing amid forests and around beaches.

In one picture, they are seen inside a pool sharing an intimate moment. Charu radiates her bridal glow in all the pictures as Rajeev can’t take his hands off her in any picture posted by him on Instagram. The duo is in Koh Lanta which is considered one of the most stunning islands in the country. The caption on the latest post made by Rajeev on Instagram reads, “And they lived happily ever after❤️” (sic)

The caption on another photo that shows the two sharing a passionate kiss in a pool reads, “Love passionately ❣️ #prehoneymoon” (sic)