Baripada: The district administration has taken steps for the construction of a ring road in Baripada after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced execution of the project. Construction of the ring road will be made to tackle flood situation in the town, said administration.

The long wait for a ring road in Baripada finally came to an end with the CM having laid the foundation stone for the project in January, 2019.

The department has made a budget estimate for the road while its construction will be handed over to the PWD department. Engineer in Chief (civil) has instructed executive engineer of Baripada to start the process of floating a tender for execution of the most awaited project.

Sources said due to cyclone Phailin, the Budhabalnga river, which runs through Baripada town, was in a spate October 13 2013. As a result Baripada town came under surging floodwaters. In the night, the city was waterlogged by floodwaters. Residents of the city were forced to shift themselves to higher or safer places.

Thousands of people were severely affected by floodwaters and one death was recorded. At that time the state government had announced a dam on the Budhabalannga river. However, no remedial steps have been taken even though six years have gone.

In 2018, Rajyasabha MP Sarojini Hembram met the CM and gave him a proposal for construction of a ring road that will tackle the flood situation in the city and ultimately help to remove traffic problems.

Notably the road will surround the city from all sides and act like a wall. This would prevent the floodwater from entering the city. The road will play both the role of a dam and a road for the city people.

Locals of Baripada along with secretary of Madhuban Urnayana Parisada Bikram Keshari Jena welcomed the step of the state government and expressed gratitude to Hembram.

When contacted, sources in the PWD department said we will start the project work after conducting a review meeting on what roads will be connected with the proposed ring road.

